I’m calling in about the parks. We have homeless people moving in on Hyde Park. We got people up there living in their cars. My God, it’s getting to be a regular little dip. The park looked so darn nice. Then all these people crowded in.
Playing pretend
Yeah, I’m going to pretend I’m a Democrat, and I think Joe Biden should go after these debt earners. I mean, these waitresses are so filthy rich. I mean, these people are waiting tables because they’re so bored with their rich lifestyle.
Calling it out
I have a question for the American public. I’ve just seen a commercial on TV that says we stand against evil. We stand strong with Ukraine. My question is, why does Biden not stand strong for America on the southern border?
Nothing
better to do
The Republicans never came up with anything better than Obamacare. And now? They can’t think of anything good to do. All they want to do is ban books, keep certain people from voting and harass people.
How many are compromised?
You know, I’m really just kind of curious how many Communist Chinese sympathizers that we have within our government at this moment. We don’t even know how many upper level people are compromised within our own government.
Fix what
you have
Yes, this is a call about that bridge they’re thinking about putting over in Kansas. Well, I think that’s a waste of money and they ought to be fixing that Double Decker in St. Joe. Quit wasting the money and start fixing what you have here.
Not buying it
With as many different photographs and videos from cell phones there are of this Chinese spy balloon, don’t tell me it was 60,000 feet in the air. That’s 11 miles.
Missouri legislature controversy
Democratic lawmakers accused the States Republican House leadership of racism for shutting down a Black lawmaker’s speech and they passed a bill that could strip power from a Black woman as prosecutor in St. Louis. Imagine that.
