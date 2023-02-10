How Washington D.C. can spend and send billions and billions of dollars all over the world and then they have the gall to talk about cutting Social Security. Us old folks, we’re going to have to move back in with our kids. Wouldn’t that be something?
Happening now
Here’s some food for thought. It takes air, water and food to survive and mankind’s destroying all three at a very fast rate. And talking about 4050 years from now, no. Right now it’s happening.
Not even close
Marjorie Taylor Greene is not from Arizona, she’s a representative from Georgia. Not even close.
Too much to accept
What’s with these callers accusing President Biden of lying in his State of the Union Address, not one quoted a lie as they had heard. Maybe hearing the facts like declining inflation, expanding job opportunities and take home pay is just too much for them to accept.
Entitlement programs
In 1975, Sen. Joe Biden wanted to sunset all entitlement programs every four years. In 1995, he approved getting rid of government programs, including Social Security and Medicaid. He can’t be trusted when it comes to Social Security.
Editor’s note: In 1995, Joe Biden voiced support for freezing spending on Social Security, Medicaid, and veterans’ programs during a Senate debate.
Acronym explanation
I’d like to reply to the person who thought WTF was an acronym. An acronym is a group of initials that form a word, like NASA’s radar. Things of that nature. WTF is an abbreviation.
