This story begins in November 2016. I was Faculty Senate president. An alarmed group of staff and faculty asked me to initiate a “No Confidence” vote of Dr. V’s administration. We’d fallen from a reserve of $10.3 million in 2013 to $6.9 million in three years. Serious stuff.

Still, a “No Confidence” vote is the nuclear option in higher ed. It raises a red flag for parents and job candidates. I consulted senior colleagues. I met with Dr. Vartabedian. I decided not to pursue the vote.

Rumors leaked. In media interviews I assured reporters that there was never any vote. I trusted Dr. V and the Board of Governors to stop the red ink.

My mistake. Instead of correcting the problem the BOG — several of the same people now facing the most crucial decisions in MWSU history — awarded Dr. V. a hefty raise and a surprise contract extension to 2019 that left us tettering on insolvency: $11 million in reserves gone.

In comes our new president, Matt Wilson, whose history of financial turnarounds by slashing programs won him the job. I like Matt. He’s a dynamo on campus and in our community. Still, Matt’s and our overall administration’s methods and recommendations for regaining a financial foothold do a disservice to our community, our disciplines, and, worst of all, our students.

Cuts are overdue and necessary, true, but a responsible BOG must bore through the gloss and question what is really happening. Funds that could deliver programs have been used to hire more six-figure administrators in addition to a director of eSports and a lacrosse coach. Our BOG approved it.

The criteria used to determine which programs remain was a simplistic numbers game with falsely urgent time lines. The only two faculty allowed on the Academic Review Board were hand-picked by our administration from departments that, coincidentally, kept everyone. These decisions deserve more time and thought. Though pressing, they are not urgent. Tenured faculty will still teach and be paid through the next academic year, and non-tenured will be paid though June. We have time to explore options.

Matt and Provost Doug Davenport are scheduled to deliver their recommendations to the BOG for approval on April 29. Except for recent appointees, these are the same BOG members who allowed the devastating deletion of our reserves and brought us to these desperate moments. They long ago proved they are not capable of challenging an administration.

As recently as Aug. 22, 2019, Governors Smith and Liechti showered Dr. V with a love fest at the BOG meeting by proclaiming him “President Emeritus” and renaming Griffon Hall as Vartabedian Hall. In all media coverage to date they seem to support Matt’s wielding of the guillotine they handed him with the same blind allegiance. The responsible act for those members is to ask Gov. Mike Parson to replace them with someone who has vision and a voice. If they are unwilling to ask, then we must. Gov. Parson: 573-751-3222; state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer 573-751-2183.