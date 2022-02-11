Even when Gov. Mike Parson is right, he finds a way to be wrong. In a press release correctly condemning his fellow Missouri Republicans for effectively ousting his public health nominee based on misinformation, Parson declared that he wouldn’t have put anyone in that role who doesn’t have “the same Christian values” as himself.
So atheists, Muslims and Jews need not apply for state-funded positions under this administration? In addition to being deeply offensive, that suggestion — made on official letterhead and posted on the governor’s official Twitter account — is blatantly unconstitutional.
Parson made the comment while savaging state Senate Republicans for refusing to confirm his appointment of Donald Kauerauf as director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Kauerauf was well-qualified, but that means nothing to today’s elected Republicans, who too often see their duty as nothing more or less than appeasing the most irrational elements of their base.
Components of that base had launched a sabotage campaign against Kauerauf, falsely alleging he had called for mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and questioning his commitment to their anti-abortion-rights cause. Those allegations were baseless rantings by fringe extremists, but that didn’t stop Senate Republicans from dutifully carrying their water and handing Parson a defeat.
Issuing his own angry rant in a press release, Parson chided the Senate for choosing “to believe baseless rumors and outright lies on social media rather than the facts in front of them.” That’s an accurate summary of the situation — and an ironically good description of the pandemic response from too many of the conservatives with whom Parson has aligned himself.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial
