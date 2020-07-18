An editorial from the Omaha World Herald:

In ordinary times, our schools face daunting tasks and awesome responsibilities. They are meal sites, counseling and day care centers — in addition to delivering basic education and being our society’s best incubators of hope.

It always is important that parents support teachers and administrators in their efforts to provide education in an orderly setting.

Of course this upcoming school year comes in anything but ordinary times, making schools’ challenges exponentially more complex as they deal with the coronavirus, social distancing, a vulnerable workforce, flu season and whatever else 2020 might bring.

Everyone agrees that it’s critical for schools to reopen to the fullest extent possible. It’s important to children’s well-being and to families getting back in the swing of work and other responsibilities. Schools are simply essential to the normal functioning of our society, and children’s education, done best in person, cannot continue to be on hold.

So, parents, please support the rules that districts establish and guide children to comply.

Most schools plan to require masks when social distancing cannot occur, which is consistent with health guidance, including from University of Nebraska Medical Center experts.

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan said her district will require masks, but won’t suspend students who fail to comply. The district plan is to “educate, educate, educate” about virus health precautions. That’s the right approach.

All the schools will, as they must, work with families of students whose health or behavioral conditions complicate wearing masks, and districts generally also are providing masks.

Medical understanding of the coronavirus and precautions has evolved. That’s easy to understand: It’s new and the pandemic is fast-moving.

UNMC doctors and others across the country are increasingly clear that wearing masks is critical to tamp down the spread. They acknowledge that their understanding has changed. Leaders first said masks were of little value except for medical workers. Then they advised, as more data became available, that face coverings helped keep asymptomatic people from spreading the virus. Now a growing body of evidence says that a face covering both limits spread of the virus and provides some protection from catching it.

We do not favor strict government mandates, but encourage compliance with guidance, if for no other reason than to be courteous to others who may be at risk or who may go home to people at risk.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has urged wearing masks. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stressed the importance, saying, “Look, the single most important thing each of us can do to not only help ourselves but protect our friends and neighbors and everyone around us is not complicated — to wear a mask. It ain’t confusing. It’s really simple. We all need to echo that … all across the country.”

Including as students go back to school.