Another year older. I’m getting to the age where one starts to think, “Have I done anything spectacular, or I have I been living a life and done nothing with it?” It’s strange how one day you wake up and begin wondering what your purpose for being born really is.

You want to make your mark on the world, because no one wants to have someone give a moving speech at your funeral and say, “Well, the two of us are here today to acknowledge the life of (fill in the blank). This soul did absolutely nothing to make the world a better or worse place. They didn’t change anyone’s life, stand for any cause or make anyone feel anything. Just like the Styrofoam that holds this flower arrangement in place, they took up space. But unlike the flowers, never let the world see their beauty. Amen. Now let’s go eat a casserole in their honor.”

As I contemplated another year on the Earth, I took time to look back and see if I have done anything of substance. That was when I realized that I have some wisdom that I would like to share with the world in the hopes that I can change the life of someone. If that someone is you, please feel free to share the impact I had on you at my funeral someday.

Here are the top 20 things I have learned thus far:

If you tuck your left thumb into the other fingers on your left hand, it will prevent you from gagging during a dental procedure.

Gravity will cause your body to look like a half-melted, soft-serve ice cream cone as you age, no matter how hard you fight it.

If you are prone to run over curbs at 16, you will be prone to run over those same curbs at 50.

If you find a handsome young man who is a good kisser, marry him! Looks may fade, athletic ability may disappear, but kissing is something you can enjoy for the rest of your life so you better make sure it is delicious.

The sway of a porch swing on a sweet summer night is better than any alcoholic beverage for relieving stress, minus any hangover or bail money.

Your bra strap will always show, so don’t fret about it. There are bigger problems in the world.

A dog is not man’s best friend. A woman with a sandwich and a high libido is.

Everybody is “cool” to somebody. The flip side is, “Everybody is a dork to somebody.” You don’t need to be liked by everybody, because you yourself do not like everybody.

People with straight hair want curly hair, and people with curly hair want straight.

You are one good crisis away from being broke. Let your joy come from something other than money.

Lots of folks think feet are ugly. The truth is, the tongue is. Physically and metaphorically.

Not everyone has a “sense of adventure.” Some souls long to see the world, while others prefer to have their groceries delivered to their house just so they don’t have to leave their home.

Freckles are adorable and youthful, so embrace your sparkle.

Never believe a thought you have in the night. Reconsider it in the morning when logic is higher and clearer.

People in animal print are cute, but animals dressed like people are weird.

The older you get, the more dangerous a sneeze can be.

A runner doesn’t slow down until he or she crosses the finish line. Neither should you. Cross your finish line of life running full speed.

In a crisis, look for a woman with a large purse. Oversized bags often serve as an emergency first aid kit, makeup bag, diaper bag, picnic basket, suitcase and a weapon. Just think “Mary Poppins.”

Faith is a must! To think you have to depend on your own strength to get through life just ain’t enough.

Lastly, people laugh when you fall down until you reach middle age. At that time, if you take a spill those who witness instinctively gasp and call 911 assuming you broke a hip or are having a stroke.

So, there you are. My great wisdom in one simple article. After seeing these nuggets in writing, I may need to go a bit deeper the next half of my life if I want people saying great things at my funeral.