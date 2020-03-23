As you and your family grapple with changes to daily life caused by COVID-19, our state and nation are taking steps to prepare and protect citizens and businesses. Though the news changes hourly, below are key updates and helpful resources.

Nearly a week ago, the governor issued a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Missourians have been asked to take precautions to minimize transmission of the virus. Thousands of Missourians are heeding the guidance by working from home where possible.

Per guidance from the CDC, all Americans are encouraged to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, limit unnecessary travel and follow increased personal hygiene practices. All are cautioned to not expose vulnerable people, such as older citizens or those with compromised health. Theaters, bars and restaurants have closed, municipal elections have been postponed and local communities are responding with new guidance daily.

Schools throughout Missouri, including those in Buchanan and Platte counties, have postponed classes. I am committed to ensuring our schools receive full funding from the state, and I’ll be working with other legislators to address adjustments to Missouri’s Foundation Formula.

Measures to slow the spread of the virus have extended to the private sector. All restaurants and bars in St. Joseph and Platte County have been ordered to stop seating patrons. Delivery and carryout service is still permitted, and local restaurants need our support during this time. Both the St. Joseph and the Northland Chambers of Commerce have posted links on their websites to assist residents looking for food delivery or pickup services.

Many businesses, especially those in the hospitality and service industries, have been hit hard. The state has begun the process of qualifying businesses for targeted, low-interest disaster recovery loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration. More information about loans to businesses will be available at www.sba.gov.

During this time of uncertainty, it’s critical we rely on factual information. I encourage everyone to be skeptical of the things they read on social media. Two of the best sources are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov) and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (www.health.mo.gov).

COVID-19 presents a major disruption to daily life. The situation is changing rapidly, and Missourians, like all Americans, are facing challenges unlike anything we’ve seen for generations. We all have a responsibility to do our part. If we follow the social distancing guidance of public health officials, we can slow the spread of the virus.

If you have questions about the state’s response, or believe you may have symptoms of the virus, please call the DHSS 24-hour coronavirus hotline at 877-435-8411.