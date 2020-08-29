It’s become a tradition every August, virus or no virus, that the News-Press runs a photograph and name of every new teacher who had joined St. Joseph’s public and private schools.

Despite COVID, we did it again this year and the feature ran in last Sunday’s newspaper. It covered two pages.

Unfortunately, most of the photographs appeared so dark that many teachers were unrecognizable. This week, we kept thinking about kids who eagerly turned to those pages to find out about their new middle school English teacher or who the new teachers at their elementary school are.

I won’t get into why the pictures appeared so dark but it’s safe to say that it was a topic of conversation among News-Press managers. In the end, we just needed to do a better job of presenting these pictures so that every face was clear and recognizable.

Thus, here is the same feature that we ran last week on two pages in black and white. This week’s offering is in color and spread out over four pages. And, the reproduction is much better this time.

I personally apologize to readers for last week’s quality. We hope to do it better this time.