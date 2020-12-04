It may seem like Missouri is entering the 11th month of a legislative session with no end.

It’s not quite true. The General Assembly met for its regular session in January, took some time off for the coronavirus and gathered for two special sessions in the second half of the year.

That’s a lot of time in Jefferson City. Now, with the 2021 regular session just a month away, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is asking lawmakers to address coronavirus liability protections in January, instead of the special legislative session as he had previously suggested.

In terms of logistics, it’s hard to argue with a determination to use the current special session to focus on the core issue of approving a $1.2 billion coronavirus aid package before Uncle Sam wants its money back.

However, we hope that Missouri lawmakers also see the importance of making a strong push next year for a bill that would extend COVID-19 liability protections to health-care workers, schools, businesses and nonprofits.

Already, employers nationwide have been hit with more than 1,000 lawsuits regarding COVID-19, according to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Businesses see liability protection as an issue of fairness, making the case that companies shouldn’t be sued if they followed recommended health guidelines that tend to shift all the time. Just this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened its recommended quarantine period for those who come into contact with a positive case but don’t show any symptoms.

Critics of liability protection say the number of lawsuits is low in Missouri and most of the legal action involves insurance claims, rather than personal injury or tort filings.

As the debate continues, policymakers shouldn’t overlook the reality that this issue deals not just with the what, but the what if. Businesses don’t fear losing a lawsuit, but they fear being targeted with one because they’re so costly and time-consuming to defend.

The pandemic already created a culture of aversion to risk. In many cases, this is warranted as people take reasonable precautions, like wearing masks and avoiding travel, in order to limit the spread of the virus.

But on a broader level, as a vaccine is made available and the public health threat begins to recede, it will be difficult to return to normal and fully reopen the economy if employers face a nebulous fear of lawsuits, especially when it’s so hard to pinpoint exactly how someone contracted COVID-19.

When Missouri lawmakers return for regular session, they should make it a point to address liability protections right away, instead of waiting for the last days of the session to push something across the finish line.