Gwen Berry has every right to turn away from the flag when the “The Star-Spangled Banner” is playing.
And you have every right to be angry about it.
The athlete, who was raised in Ferguson, Missouri, caused quite a stir with her reaction to a third-place finish in the hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Oregon. There she stood, hands on her hips, looking quite annoyed as the anthem played. Toward the end of the song, she pulled a shirt that said “activist athlete” over her head.
Surely she knows that free speech is not the same thing as consequence-free speech. She has decided to use her athletic success as a platform for speaking out against racial injustice, as is her right. In doing so, some have called her brave and others say that she appears ungrateful. She lost a sponsorship with Nike over her protests at the 2019 Pan American Games, but Puma decided to give her $15,000 to help cover expenses.
It seems like our reactions speak more to our own deeply held notions of injustice or patriotism than any kind of objective analysis of her behavior. Perhaps the biggest outrage isn’t that Berry chose to protest. Plenty of athletes do that. It was that her actions had a way of sucking all the attention of the moment.
Remember, Berry won the bronze medal. That means that another athlete, Brooke Anderson of California, stood on the second-place platform. The first-place winner, like Berry, is also a Missourian.
DeAnna Price comes from Troy, a city about an hour’s drive from St. Louis. She used her athletic success in high school to gain a partial scholarship to Southern Illinois University. It became a full scholarship after she proved herself.
She has one kidney and has experienced a dislocated shoulder, broken arm and torn knee ligament as she pursued her Olympic dream. Before an event, she takes a Sharpie and scribbles three words in all capital letters: WHO, WHY, PURPOSE.
“It changes every single day, but I believe for that day, I was doing it for my husband, I was doing it for women, to have women empowerment, that you can be strong and beautiful, and the purpose was to finally bring home a medal for my country,” Price told NBC Sports.
At the Olympic Trials, she became the second woman in history to throw a 4-kilogram (8.8-pound) ball and chain more than 80 meters. She is the reigning world champion as she prepares for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Berry will be there, too, and chances are most of the talk in this particular event will revolve around her form of protest. That’s a shame. We would suggest that when looking for an athlete to admire, many people might have looked in the wrong place on the podium in Oregon.
Look toward the first-place platform. Look toward the athlete who was facing the flag.
