Mark Twain once said, “Folks who can and don’t read good books have no advantage over the man who can’t read them.”
The same principle applies to voting. If we can vote and choose not to, we have no advantage over millions throughout the world who are unable to do so. Every election cycle, the media is filled with pleas for voters to make their voices heard through the ballot box.
Candidates spend money to get their message out. Citizens often express concern that those who think as they do don’t make an effort. There was a time when this group was referred to as “the Silent Majority.”
The best way to avoid this self-defeating lack of action is to take a little extra time to cast a vote.
Both parties are expressing concern about the integrity of the system and the access that qualified citizens have to the polling places. Being tenacious about one’s constitutional right to cast a vote for a candidate or in support of financial decisions that affect taxpayers is a small way that citizens can make a difference.
Year after year, however, a vast majority of citizens don’t get around to exercising this right that many have suffered and died to make possible. The only way to thank those who have sacrificed over the centuries, and to thank those who continue to defend our nation’s rights and values to this very day, is to let our voices be heard through the ballot box whenever we have the opportunity.
When we lose, may we lose gracefully. When we win, may we win gracefully. Either way, having a voice means that those who do win must take note of an active citizenry that is trying its best to put people in place who govern responsibly.
The beauty of our system is that even if those who we elect fail to do what they have promised to do, we can exercise the same vote to remove and replace them.
Election season is upon us again here in St. Joseph. News outlets and social media provide us information on local races this coming Tuesday so that we hopefully can make informed decisions. However, no matter how informed we are, it is all for naught if we choose not to act on that information in the voting booth. Voting still makes a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.