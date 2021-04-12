The fall of the Berlin Wall was one of those jaw-dropping historic events that galvanized a TV audience because so many people never thought it would happen.

Those above a certain age remember the images of delirious crowds crossing into the west after the border opened for the first time since 1961. Where were those East Berliners going? A bar or café? The Reichstag? A BMW dealership?

Most likely, it didn’t really matter. When people say that you can’t go there, and you have to stay here, then the demand to go there will build and build until the pressure becomes overwhelming. On Nov. 9, 1989, the lid blew off.

The ability to move about freely is a basic and universal human desire. A government has an obligation to create limits, especially at international border crossings or within a nation’s boundaries when there’s an immediate threat to public safety, like a natural disaster or weather event.

But the government should take an extremely light hand in curtailing the travel and movement of citizens. This deftness of touch should extend to any kind of “vaccine passport” that links freedom of movement or public access to inoculation against the coronavirus.

Part of this is simply an issue of principle. People should be able to go where they want. Part of it is practical because limits are only acceptable if there’s a compelling reason.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a web page titled “What we know and what we’re still learning,” makes it clear that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in preventing severe illness and death in those who receive it.

However, the CDC also acknowledges that health experts still are learning how well the vaccine keeps people from spreading COVID-19, how well it works against variants and how long protection lasts. The agency goes on to say that “most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes,” but it still recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated.

A recommendation is fine, as is a mask requirement, but the government and most businesses don’t have enough of a reason to require COVID-19 vaccine certification in order to travel or access public facilities. There might be some justification for proof of a vaccine for something purely discretionary, like a cruise if the company could show that it can’t survive without the public confidence associated with vaccination.

Those instances should be few and far between, even with a vaccination rate that remains woefully low in Buchanan County. People should get the vaccine because it’s good for their own health, not because of a fear of limits that could be placed on their own freedom of movement.