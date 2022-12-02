Everyone should pay their fair share in taxes. Wealthy individuals and corporations shouldn’t be allowed to use crafty loopholes or hide their money offshore.
Most Americans, Republicans and Democrats, would agree with the broad goal of tax compliance for all, if not the details on how taxes should be structured. The Biden administration understood that sentiment and capitalized on it with a vow to close the “tax gap” to help pay for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act in 2021.
We now know he wasn’t just thinking about wealthy individuals and corporations with accounts in the Cayman Islands. ARPA also increased IRS reporting requirements for anyone who earns a modest amount of money on apps like PayPal and Venmo or platforms like Etsy, Airbnb or Ebay. Starting in the 2022 tax year, these online sellers are required to report transactions of more than $600 on third-party platforms. The previous threshold, meant to distinguish hobbyists from those running a lucrative business, was $20,000.
If you’re someone with a side hustle, perhaps a single mom selling jewelry on Etsy to make a little extra cash for the holidays, the IRS is going to need to see your papers. Apologists will say the change impacts reporting rules but not the broader taxability of income, but at the very least it means smaller entrepreneurs and secondhand vendors will have to fill out confusing 1099-K forms.
Failure to fill out the forms will trigger an IRS notice or even an audit, so some small-time sellers may have to waste time and money hiring a tax professional.
Adding insult to injury, the IRS issued a reminder of the new requirements the week before Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday, when many of these entrepreneurs do a brisk business. Some of those impacted by the new rules told media outlets they would shut down for the year rather than push against the $600 threshold. Others said clothing and other items are more likely to wind up in the landfill than in an online marketplace for resale, a bitter reality that seems at odds with the president’s green agenda.
The real tragedy is that the big tax scofflaws will still hire pricey attorneys and accountants help them move money around and avoid their obligation to Uncle Sam. They say the Caymans are lovely this time of year.
It’s the regular folks, those online sellers who could really use an extra $601 at the end of the year, who will pay the price for the Biden administration’s latest overreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.