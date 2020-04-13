Another sewer rate increase always hovered in the background, like taxes, trips to the dentist or some other necessary evil.

So it came as no surprise last week when an engineering firm recommended a general increase of about 3% for sewer rates in St. Joseph. Residential customers would see bills increase 2.6%, or about $1.40 a month, if the City Council gives final approval.

We avoid descriptions like “slight” or “only” because most people don’t see it that way. It might seem incremental to the consultant who’s able to slink back to Kansas City — professional fees in pocket — while St. Joseph residents figure out how to manage at a time when wage loss could easily exceed 3% because of coronavirus-related layoffs or furloughs.

The City Council’s hands are tied. Under pressure from the federal government, the city launched environmental upgrades designed to reduce the overflow of untreated sewage into the Missouri River. These costly improvements required steep increases in user fees, although the city was able to get some relief from the more outrageous federal mandates and keep rates steady the last two years.

But at a time of great economic uncertainty, a typical St. Joseph resident might not share the view of councilman Kent O’Dell, who practically gushed at what he saw as a minor increase. “I mean cost of living is always an increase isn’t it?” he said at a work session.

This is the kind of talk that fuels the Beau Mussers of the world. Some at City Hall may have hoped that the push for a state audit would die on the vine with Musser’s recent resignation, and perhaps now is not the best time for a costly review of city budget decisions. The problem with Musser is that he threw so much at the council that it’s easy to dismiss his critiques as the ravings of a chronic complainer.

But on the issue of sewer billing, and specifically the question of whether the burden is being applied fairly on all residences and businesses, he hit on an issue that strikes at the heart of so many St. Joseph taxpayers. Whether it’s in the form of a state audit or not, the city will have to address these concerns once and for all.

Yes, this latest rate hike is probably in line with the rate of inflation and less than the increase for Netflix or a similar service. It’s just that St. Joseph residents don’t have much of a choice on sewer rates.

The council is not off-base in approving this recommendation. It’s just that the citizens of St. Joseph, in absorbing it at exactly the wrong time, are on firm ground in asking for a little less in the way of self-congratulations from those who impose it.