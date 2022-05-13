It’s impossible to know whether people in St. Joseph complain more than folks who live in other cities.
Maybe you just notice it when it’s your town, but make no mistake about it, St. Joseph residents aren’t shy about expressing dissatisfaction or giving their two cents (or three or four) about matters big and small.
So it comes as some surprise that so many St. Joseph residents, when presented with an opportunity for a significant do-over, choose to do ... exactly the same thing.
It will be very difficult for the Missouri Department of Transportation to please everyone when a decision is made on the future of the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge on the west edge of the city.
MoDOT has four viable options for the future of I-229, which in its current form is costly to maintain and is nearing the end of its useful life.
Some see the bridge as a cement octopus that needs to be torn down so that St. Joseph can reconnect with the river that gave the city its original identity. MoDOT seems to lean toward at-grade options that would be cheaper to maintain with a longer life span. But it’s the refurbishment option, one where MoDOT would spend $50 million to rehab and retain the double-decker, that went over best when the public was allowed to rate various plans at a community meeting in 2019.
In a poll that the News-Press put out on Twitter, 50% of respondents like an at-grade boulevard option that requires hazardous material mitigation along the way. Another sizable chunk, about 46%, preferred keeping a double-decker structure. The two options that would route vehicles Downtown or on Main Street didn’t go over well, suggesting that the public is uncomfortable with plans that don’t allow traffic to flow directly from north to south.
One surprising aspect of the debate involves the reluctance to lose the interstate status of 229, something that could happen if the bridge is taken down in favor of another scenario. During the municipal election, it wasn’t uncommon for candidates to express a strong preference for keeping an interstate through Downtown St. Joseph.
This devotion to the interstate appears more emotional than practical, especially when you consider that non-interstate construction doesn’t shift more of the cost to the city.
Beyond that, the interstate isn’t always the best way to get from point A to B. If you’re driving from this city to St. Louis, you can make good time on Highway 36 and won’t have to squeeze the life out of the steering wheel when all the big trucks are in your backseat. For many, the highway, not the interstate, is their “preferred alternative” on a personal level.
So why should a non-interstate option be ruled out for what happens next on the I-229 bridge?
