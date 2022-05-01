Bureaucrats have a way of choosing amusingly ponderous names for organs of state power that serve an ominous purpose.
So it goes with the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board, which sounds like the kind of obscure ministry that would require the services of a Joseph Goebbels or a mullah measuring beard lengths in Tehran.
Of course, we’re told it’s all for the greater good. The DHS board is dedicated to countering misinformation that targets minorities, which sounds useful if you’re talking about coyotes who dupe migrants who desperately want to make it across the U.S. border.
But the board’s new director, an expert on Russian disinformation named Nina Jankowicz, tips her hand with comments made after Elon Musk announced his purchase of Twitter: “I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for marginalized communities.”
This suggests a broader purpose for the Disinformation Governance Board (are we calling it the DGB yet?) and exposes the Biden administration’s true colors on matters of free speech. Those who favor an exchange of ideas are now labeled as absolutists.
What’s next? Thomas Paine was a hard-liner? Maybe he should have considered the feelings of the poor George III when he penned “Common Sense.”
Those who wish to restrict speech only have your best interests in mind. It’s just that your best interests apparently are for a government board to determine. In a sense, we’re all helpless children who need the protection of your friendly government speech police.
The First Amendment has its limits in areas like libel, defamatory statements, obscenity and incitement of violence. But nowhere is there a legal or historical basis for a government board that acts as an arbiter of what is correct and what isn’t. In fact, the government’s track record is pretty bad in telling the truth.
Americans once were told there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, there was no crime committed at Watergate and the U.S. didn’t admit Nazi scientists into the country in a program called Operation Paperclip. People in St. Joseph’s wealthy neighborhoods once made sure to splash a little lead-based paint on their walls, because that was the really nice stuff.
People figured out otherwise because of what scientists, the media or friends and family had to say, not the government propaganda ministry. In fact, a partisan board will probably lead to less, not more acceptance of what is deemed “the truth.”
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley calls the Disinformation Governance Board an Orwellian concept. We prefer to call it Kafkaesque, but either way, it needs to be consigned to dystopian fiction.
