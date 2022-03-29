By the end of this week, there will be two kinds of college basketball fans.
Those who love Duke University and its Hall-of-Fame coach, Mike Krzyzewski, and those who have grown a little weary of the trips down memory lane.
We’ve followed all the tears and gulps of Coach K’s last home game, his final trip to Chapel Hill and, the way ESPN plays it up, quite possibly his climactic pull through at the Taco Bell after practice.
Look, you can’t begrudge the man his success, which is phenomenal, or fail to recognize that leading his team to one last Final Four is a made-for-TV story. It’s just that it’s a story we’ve been hearing every week since the season started, part of an East Coast bias that’s common in the coverage of major college and pro sports.
If Duke plays North Carolina (even if it’s not a Final Four), then it’s a seismic event regardless of the other games on the schedule. It’s not just college hoops. In Major League Baseball, a Yankees-Red Sox series gets treated as if Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio were still in the lineups, even if at this particular time Cubs-Cardinals or Dodgers-Giants might be more deserving of prime time.
The point is not to diminish East Coast athletics, just to suggest that great teams, players and coaches do reside in the other time zones on occasion. There are plenty of examples close to home.
For proof, look no further than the Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team. The word dynasty is tossed around lightly these days, but the Bearcats earned that description Saturday with their third-straight Division II national championship and their fourth since 2017. It’s fair to suggest that the only recent opponent that knocked Northwest out of the postseason was COVID-19 when the 2020 tournament got canceled.
That level of dominance would send the college basketball cognoscenti into overdrive if Ben McCollum and company happened to be at a bigger school located on the East Coast.
Northwest’s dominance is even more impressive on the Division II level. The Bill Selfs and Coach Ks of the world have their pick of the cream of the crop among college basketball recruits, attracting freshmen that are practically NBA ready the day they arrive on campus.
In Division II, recruiting is an art form that requires a hunt for hidden gems and players with upside and potential that the bigger schools might have missed. Then you coach them up, something McCollum did better than anyone with a core of players like Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard.
There wasn’t a lot of hype, but we hope many of you turned on the TV to watch Northwest win its third straight. If not, you missed something special.
