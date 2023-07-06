Critics are fuming over the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that invalidates the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt.
Their disappointment is understandable, but their anger is misdirected.
They should be angry at Congress for its failure to act. The Supreme Court didn’t say that student loan debt couldn’t be forgiven. The majority of justices signaled that the president lacked the authority to do so by fiat, through an executive order.
In the wake of the court’s ruling, some huffy college graduates point to the Paycheck Protection Program as an example of the unfairness of it all. It’s true that these PPP loans went to businesses and were forgiven, but advocates of student debt forgiveness overlook the one important distinction.
The PPP loan program was approved by an act of Congress. In fact, plenty of Democrats were on board with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act at a time when businesses were shutting down.
Until a college debt write-off gets that kind of bipartisan support, student loan forgiveness is nothing more than a crass attempt to buy votes from a key Democratic constituency.
If you’re swimming in student loan debt, you should be even angrier at President Biden for stringing you along and creating a false sense of hope.
Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency lacked the power to enact sweeping clean-air standards without authorization from Congress. This should have served as a clear sign that the $430 billion student loan forgiveness plan would not survive the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the “major questions doctrine,” which presumes that Congress does not delegate issues of major political or economic significance to the executive branch.
Instead, the White House plunged ahead and indebted college graduates, who haven’t been required to make payments since the pandemic, are really in trouble now if they made financial decisions with the belief that their debts would magically go away. (The obligation would have gone away for them but not for future taxpayers who would have been required to pick up the tab. It would have been one of the largest wealth transfers in U.S. history).
So the problem here is one of congressional inaction more than judicial activism. On issues ranging from immigration enforcement to student debts, the Supreme Court is more likely than not to step in and say that executive action is no substitute for Congress doing its job.
Regarding the ill-fated attempt to circumvent Congress on student loan debt, college graduates have every right to be disappointed or disheartened.
But if they’re surprised, then these graduates should be asking for a refund on that diploma hanging on the wall.
