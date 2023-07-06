This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Supreme Court Term Ends (copy)

The Supreme Court is shown April 19 in Washington.

 File photo | Associated Press

Critics are fuming over the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that invalidates the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt.

Their disappointment is understandable, but their anger is misdirected.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.