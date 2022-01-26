Last summer, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the Federal Trade Commission to draw up regulations that prohibit manufacturers from preventing basic repairs to equipment and electronic devices.
Among his many executive orders, this one should win applause from both the left and the right.
You have a right to vote, a right to remain silent and even a right to hear about all those nasty side effects of prescription drugs. Maybe the so-called “right to repair” doesn’t rise to the same level, but the time for this consumer protection has come.
The premise is simple. Once you buy a car, a mobile phone or a gaming system, you become its owner. As such, you should be able to fix it yourself or send it to a repair shop.
Manufacturers make that difficult. Sometimes they use copyright laws that force bloggers to remove online instructions for laptop repair. Sometimes they remotely lock you out of your device for what’s deemed an unauthorized service attempt. Apple created a special screw that makes it harder to fix your own iPhone.
The FTC has identified several types of restrictions — including software locks, end-user licensing agreements and limitations on the availability of parts. All of this limits consumer choice.
Why don’t these manufacturers want you fixing your stuff? Because then you’ll either go to the overpriced company service center or, better yet for them, you’ll have to buy new stuff. The cost of letting Apple’s technicians perform a simple factory reset on a corrupted iWatch is almost as much as a new device.
In an economy marked by scarcity and inflation, it makes sense to empower consumers to do their own fixes and troubleshooting. More choices breaks up monopoly power, which translates into pricing power. This also allows smaller repair shops to succeed. From an environmental standpoint, the right to repair makes consumer devices less likely to be discarded in the landfill.
Biden is naïve when he suggests that companies may be willing to loosen repair restrictions themselves, but he’s on the mark when he says, “too many areas, if you own a product, from a smartphone to a tractor, you don’t have the freedom to choose how or where to repair that item.”
The National Review, a conservative publication, penned an op-ed that generally agreed with the president. That should speak volumes.
They all know the reality that has dawned on frustrated consumers as technology becomes both prevalent and obsolescent at the same time.
The maker of a product shouldn’t dictate when you repair something and, by extension, when you have to buy a replacement.
