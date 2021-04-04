Surely, clergy were pleased to look at church pews last weekend and see a full house, especially after the way the COVID-19 pandemic impacted last year’s Easter services.

This sense of satisfaction might be tempered, however, with the realization that not all of those faces were recognizable. Some treat Easter like a casual football fan treats the Super Bowl, leaving the week-to-week grind for others.

This is not anecdotal. A new Gallup survey illustrates a significant shift away from religious congregations among all age groups in the United States. The survey, published last week, shows that fewer than half of all American adults now belong to a church, synagogue or mosque. It’s the first time that number has fallen below 50% in the 80 years that Gallup began asking the question.

Membership in a house of worship has fallen to 47%, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999. The decline was greatest among Catholics, millennials, Democrats and non-college graduates, but it trended in the same direction among all denominations, age groups and political affiliations.

Gallup said groups with the highest percentages of church membership tended to be Republicans, married adults, college graduates and African-Americans.

Gallup concludes that the “U.S. remains a religious nation ... far fewer, now less than half, have a formal membership with a specific house of worship.”

What should we make of this? People can believe what they want to believe and join what they want to join. That’s what this country is all about.

But it does seem that much is lost in this trend, and we’re not talking about issues of theology or salvation. That is a matter of personal belief or conscience.

Our society seems to be splintering, with people preferring the company of the like-minded, the friendship that comes from clicking a button and a community that exists on a small screen in your pocket.

There is more than that. There remains a deep human need for individuals of diverse backgrounds to co-exist within a broader community and for friendships to be reflected through more than likes and emojis. If you’re a not-so-frequent flyer at church, hopefully you look around and take notice