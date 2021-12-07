As a breed, the bulldog once was prized for its ability to drive cattle and its prowess in a bloody sport called bullbaiting.
Today, this dog breed is just as likely to be associated with drooling jowls and a lovable sense of immovability. Dogtime.com puts it this way, “A brief walk and a nap on the sofa is just this dog breed’s speed.”
Who can blame Dogtime.com for doing its part to get more of these lovable critters adopted? But the bulldog, with its square jaw and solid build, appeals as a sports mascot because of its association with something more. A bulldog gives a sense of tenacity and resilience. When a bulldog takes a bite, it’s unlikely to let go until it wants to do so.
The East Buchanan Bulldogs football team lived up to the mascot’s mystique during the 2021 season. Once this team sunk its teeth into its prize, it didn’t give up. Not during the heat of August practices, not after a loss to a conference rival during the regular season and not as the postseason stretched into the chilly days and nights of December football.
Now, East Buchanan High School can call itself something for the first time in its history. The Bulldogs are state champions in football after the team’s victory over Marceline in the Class 1 title game in Columbia, Missouri. East Buchanan won that game 21-7.
East Buchanan’s victory caps a successful year in fall sports for many high schools in our region. Maysville won a state championship in softball, and West Nodaway’s Riley Blay bested all other runners at the Class 1 Cross Country State Championships. Bishop LeBlond made it to the state final in volleyball, Worth County finished second in eight-man football and Chillicothe did the same in softball.
While all provided plenty of memories along the way, perhaps it was East Buchanan’s championship run that offers a stirring glimpse of why sports can uplift and transcend beyond the immediate thrill of victory.
The Bulldogs played for something bigger than themselves. Former head coach Kevin Bryan died earlier this year after a battle with cancer, and his memory was on the minds of players, coaches and fans throughout the team’s successful season. It’s quite possible these Bulldogs learned much about the fighting spirit from this coach, something that must make this championship all the more poignant and fulfilling.
Victory on the field or the court can be fleeting, something that will fade into a pleasant memory for many of these young men and women after their success in the fall of 2021. But the lessons, those of perseverance, teamwork and attention to detail, will last forever.
