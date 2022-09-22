On North Ninth Street, the exterior of the Trail Theater appears ready to gleam anew.
Perhaps the reopening will rekindle memories of May 4, 1951, when the art deco theater opened with a showing of “Father’s Little Dividend” starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor.
The movies aren’t what they used to be, and neither are the theaters that show them. The enthusiasm for the reopening of the Trail is palpable, partly because there’s an element of nostalgia among those who remember seeing movies there. But another reason the public so eagerly anticipates its reopening is that the Trail is so unique, even for a city as rich in history as St. Joseph.
As St. Joseph Historic Preservation Planner Kim Schutte explained in a recent article, most of the city’s noteworthy architecture dates from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. These buildings stand as a testament to the city’s period of growth and influence.
The Trail could be viewed as a rare flower that bloomed in the early post-war period when the city entered a period of stagnation. In those years, many of the once-impressive buildings from St. Joseph’s Gilded Age went into a long decline.
Today there’s an effort to save them, but at times the process seems overwhelming. Just 12 blocks or so south of the Trail’s restoration, an even older building lingers in a state of disrepair and uncertainty. The city has blocked the proposed demolition of this building at 1122 Penn St., citing an ordinance that requires more extensive review for buildings that are more than 100 years old.
The building was most recently an antique mall and before that a restaurant, but it has become a vacant eyesore between two of the city’s biggest tourist attractions: The Patee House and Pony Express Museum. The owner of the Penn Street building wants to have it demolished in favor of a parking lot for those who visit the Patee House.
This has caused some discomfort in the preservation community, but we have to ask, what is the alternative? The owner of the Penn Street building at least has a plan and it should be taken seriously. Patee House director Gary Chilcote, who is not exactly a wrecking ball guy, is supportive of the parking lot. Chilcote has done more to save a truly historic building than just about anyone in St. Joseph.
The problem for St. Joseph is there’s no middle ground. The city either tries to save them all, which is a recipe for blight and inaction, or it tries to demolish them all, which leads to a lot of regret in hindsight.
Our advice is to celebrate the investment and work that went into restoring the Trail while remaining open to other ideas for the building at 1122 Penn St., including those involving demolition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.