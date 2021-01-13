Donald Rumsfeld, secretary of defense during the 9/11 attacks and the ensuing military response, used to talk about “known knowns” and “known unknowns.”

What keeps policymakers up at night, he said as the nation prepared for a global war on terror, was the “unknown unknowns.” Those are the ones that seem to come out of the blue.

Except that they don’t. After some sort of attack, someone always comes forward to say it was really no surprise at all. You just needed to look at the internet chatter and public statements from a particular group’s membership. This was the case with the storming of the U.S. Capitol, which stunned Americans, even though far-right groups and conspiracy theorists had hyped and planned a protest of this kind for weeks.

Here was a comment from one website (not Twitter or Parler) a month before the storming. “If this does not change, then I advocate, Revolution and adherence to the rules of war. I say, take the hill or die trying.”

So the response is to terminate President Donald Trump’s Twitter access and make back-end moves to silence Parler and other sites that serve as incubators for extremist thought. Do you really think that’s going to make these people go away and just play video games and eat organic food in mom’s basement?

No, they will retreat to even darker corners of the dark web, possibly making it even harder for law enforcement to anticipate their next moves. Already, some are switching to private text messages and embracing a bizarre conspiracy about mobile phone updates and a nationwide blackout. A similar type of chain-mail disinformation played a role in Myanmar’s genocide against the Rohingya Muslims.

Hate speech and conspiracy theories existed before Twitter and before Trump. It won’t go away but will move to different channels.

With that in mind, it’s best to keep all speech as transparent as possible, to confront extremism in the open and to debate, even argue, without resorting to violence. It’s important to note that Jan. 6 wasn’t an ANTIFA job — to say so is to ignore reality — but that the far right doesn’t hold exclusive claim to violence and property damage. You cannot cancel social media — not for Trump, for the Proud Boys or ANTIFA — nor is it in the country’s best interests to develop two separate channels for digital communication based on political beliefs, but that seems to be the way things are heading.

It doesn’t need to happen this way.

This obscene attack on the U.S. Capitol was not a failure of the First Amendment. It was a failure of intelligence gathering and the law enforcement response. That’s the known-known we should be dealing with right now.