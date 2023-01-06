Every politician enjoys a certain honeymoon period after deciding to run for public office. It can end abruptly with a question like, “what do you think about abortion?”
It doesn’t matter what the answer is. You’ve just alienated about half of the voting public.
Politics can be a nasty business, especially with 24-hour news cycles and social media. But for those in the news business, one of the nice things about covering politics is getting to know the people from our communities who are elected to public office.
It doesn’t matter whether they are Democrats or Republicans. The vast majority are good people who want to make a difference. However, they come from vastly different backgrounds that can lead to some stark differences in priorities.
The same could be said for all of us, whether we hold public office, teach children, drive a truck or write editorials. Even in St. Joseph, a city that can’t exactly be described as a melting pot, there’s a diversity of opinion that can be enriching and fascinating but also jolting and polarizing.
The thing to remember is that these opinions aren’t right or wrong, they’re just opinions. And usually they are offered by friends and neighbors, not bitter political enemies.
It is easy to hate a certain opinion but morally wrong to direct that kind of venom at the individual. Consider this: Donald Trump is a despised figure among many of our readers.
But 22,450 people in Buchanan County voted for him in 2020. We refuse to accept the logic that these people are racists or fascists or QAnon oddballs. They are just people with different opinions
At the same time, many of our readers have expressed a visceral dislike for Joe Biden. But what of the 13,445 Buchanan County voters who chose him? We refuse to view them as anything other than good Americans: certainly not as communists or fifth columnists. Again, their opinion simply differs.
Beginning Monday, this news organization will begin publishing fewer of its own opinion pieces on this debate page, probably only one a week. The reasons are due less to this or that opinion and more because of deeply entrenched changes in the news industry that force a new strategy.
Rest assured, this news organization still has its opinions and plans to share them, although on a less frequent basis. But more than that, we remain committed to hearing from you and sharing your viewpoints: in the call-in line, our Facebook page and most importantly in signed letters to the editor that can be submitted to letters@newspressnow.com.
Not only do we welcome your opinions, we remain eager to publish them in a spirit of vigorous but respectful debate among friends and neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.