Some of those who camped out at Kansas City International Airport might have entertained a somewhat snarky thought over the holiday weekend.
Is Elon Musk now running Southwest Airlines? He’s not, although the Twitter/Tesla/SpaceX tycoon could learn one lesson from Bob Jordan, the embattled chief executive of Southwest. Jordan had a bad weekend, probably worse than anything Musk has encountered since buying Twitter, but at least he can claim the advantage of operating in relative obscurity at the helm of Southwest.
That means Jordan might be able to push a cart through the grocery store without getting an earful from irate customers or shareholders. That’s not the case for a publicity hound like Musk, who probably doesn’t spend much time in grocery aisles anyway.
Unfortunately for Jordan, travel and chaos go together sort of like Tom Brady and the postseason: it’s a pairing that’s both unwelcome and annoyingly common this time of year.
Americans certainly encountered their share of travel woes over the Christmas holiday when weather-related delays cascaded through airports across the country. The problem for Jordan is that many of those problems sorted themselves out for several airlines, but Southwest was still looking at about 2,500 cancellations on Tuesday on top of 2,900 on Monday.
So while most travelers couldn’t pick the Southwest CEO out of a police lineup, Jordan might have other problems. Shares in Southwest Airlines took a bit of a dive when markets opened Tuesday (Musk’s Tesla shares have tanked more) and now the U.S. Department of Transportation may sniff around to see if these delays were preventable.
This will likely bring revelations like “don’t overbook for the holidays” or “try to invest in a better communications platform” or maybe just some vague finger-pointing in the direction of climate change and severe weather. The transportation secretary is likely to run for president again someday, so plan on some sort of finding that helps his cause more than those who spent an uncomfortable and frustrating few days sleeping at the terminal instead of at mom and dad’s house back home.
Those stuck waiting for a flight have little option but to display patience and hope for vouchers or refunds. To the credit of many, there was plenty of patience on display at airports nationwide.
Let’s just hope, for the sake of these beleaguered passengers in our part of the country, that that new terminal at KCI has plenty of comfy couches for the next round of travel hell. For the sake of Southwest, let’s hope that they aren’t all arranged outside that airline’s terminal gate.
