Apparently, it’s fun for Bruce Woody to stay at the YMCA’s Camp Marvin Hillyard.
Woody served as St. Joseph’s longest-tenured city manager before he left last year to lead a public utility in Pensacola, Florida. His name came up last week when it was confirmed that he purchased the 40-acre camp located southeast of St. Joseph off of U.S. Highway 169.
It’s tempting to speculate on the oddness of someone, in this case, a former public figure, moving to Florida and possibly returning to Buchanan County upon retirement. Maybe he misses the weather in this part of the country, if not the politics at City Hall.
But Woody’s business is Woody’s business. The real issue is what this means for the YMCA, an organization with a 138-year history in St. Joseph but a more recent experience with debt and declining memberships. This puts its broader mission of community service and activities in peril.
Last fall, the YMCA closed its Downtown facility and sold the building to the founder of a truck stop/convenience store chain for $290,000. The approximate sale price of Camp Marvin Hillyard, which had been used for events and youth activities, was around $386,000. While some of that goes to the family who donated the land nearly a century ago, the sale is expected to get the nonprofit YMCA out of debt and allow it to focus on its east side facility and other functions, from child care that serves 11 schools to a variety of sports, recreation and family activities.
Taken in a broader context, this kind of downsizing does not come as much of a surprise. For any organization facing financial troubles, the sale of real estate assets becomes a tempting escape and a chance to start a new chapter. This is the case with Boy Scouts organizations in Illinois and Arizona that recently sold summer camps to cover their share of a legal settlement for victims of abuse. A similar sale was under consideration in Joplin, Missouri.
The YMCA’s troubles are due to competition from other gyms and the St. Joseph REC Center, with COVID-19 possibly accelerating the trends. For many, the closing of the Downtown pool and the sale of the 40-acre camp are bitter pills to swallow.
But if these recent sales allow the YMCA to maintain its core mission, to change with the times and to remain an entity based in St. Joseph rather than a satellite of Kansas City, then history will show that these were moves that needed to be made.
The YMCA’s interim CEO said the sale provides the stability “to really take the next steps.”
The next step may be telling the community exactly what that means.
