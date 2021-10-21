Plenty has changed in the 138 years since the YMCA first came to St. Joseph.
The original YMCA building, at Seventh and Felix streets, was built in 1887 for $60,000. These days, repairs to the boiler would have come to $72,000 at the most recent Downtown facility, which the YMCA ultimately closed.
But the YMCA’s mission remains despite competition from private gyms and challenges with its finances and membership numbers. A decision to sell the Downtown building and Camp Marvin Hillyard got the organization out of debt but raised questions about what happens next.
The next year will tell a lot about the YMCA in St. Joseph.
The local YMCA, which still operates a facility on the east side of town, will partner with a sister organization in Kansas City for some leadership services, although final authority for decisions rests with the local board. In a year, the board will decide what to do next, including whether to hire its own CEO for St. Joseph or to merge with the YMCA in Kansas City.
This is an important decision, both as a practical matter and in terms of how the city views the YMCA and itself. The YMCA’s board clearly understands this.
The somewhat muddled email communication to YMCA members gave an impression of an organization that’s squeamish about heading down this road.
That’s because one thing that has changed since 1887 is St. Joseph’s standing as a major city in Missouri. When the YMCA first opened, St. Joseph was the state’s third-largest city, behind only St. Louis and Kansas City. While the city has grown since then, St. Joseph has fallen behind others in terms of overall population rankings.
This makes it tempting to look to Kansas City for a potential merger partner, something that’s already happened with the YMCA in Atchison, Kansas. Some St. Joseph-Kansas City pairings have happened before, like when UtiliCorp United purchased St. Joseph Light & Power. Sorry to bring that one up.
Other times, it works quite well. Catholic Charities operates in St. Joseph and is combined with the agency in Kansas City. Most likely, other nonprofits in St. Joseph are watching the YMCA situation closely.
For the St. Joseph YMCA, the issue will be less about pride, although it would be nice to have our own standalone facilities and to be able to emphasize that all fundraising stays local. The big question for the YMCA, as it looks to accomplish its goals in the areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, is which scenario gives the facility the best chance of succeeding in an environment that has changed considerably since the 1890s.
