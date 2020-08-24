Sue White, the CEO of the YMCA, offers a compelling anecdote about just how hard it is to close the organization’s Downtown facility.

Was a board vote to close the Downtown YMCA unanimous? No, she replies. It was a majority vote but there was dissent.

This is an interesting admission, not because it shows dissension but because it reflects deep consideration. All too often, community boards wrongly equate unanimity with success, when it really shows groupthink or an inability confront harsh truths. What’s important to them is being on message, even if that message is more of a phantasm.

Not so much for the the YMCA, which battled declining membership, increased market competition and rising maintenance costs before finally pulling the plug on its Downtown facility. The move, announced today, is a bitter pill to swallow. It’s a decision that illustrates some troubling trends: the ongoing struggles of the Downtown business district, the city’s lack of population growth and the inability of community groups and organizations to work together for a common purposes.

It’s a decision that is, unfortunately, understandable. Years of kicking the can down the road could have jeopardized the nonprofit agency’s other functions, including vital childcare and preschool services.

One could easily look back and regret the deferred maintenance on the Downtown facility or the decision to build a second YMCA on the east side of the city. Other exterior challenges pressured the YMCA. Private gyms siphoned off competition in the fitness market without having to make outlays for child care, summer camps and other functions that serve the community.

It didn’t help that the city opened its REC Center, a facility that has its own membership challenges but enjoys a larger base of taxpayer support. Maybe the COVID-19 closures were the final nail in the coffin. Membership units dropped by 361 in July.

Moving forward, the YMCA leadership will need to find a viable use for the Downtown property so that it doesn’t become an eyesore. There is talk of an aquatics committee to fill the void for an indoor pool and a desire to maintain a scaled-back Downtown presence, but it will be necessary to avoid lofty promises until the organization gets its own house in order. Remember that the second YMCA didn’t exactly deliver on its promise to strengthen the Downtown location.

More than that, the demise of the Downtown YMCA shows the dismal results when a community works and thinks in terms of factions rather than as a whole. You get weaker schools, libraries, fitness centers or pools to show for it.

Possibilities might be endless, but resources are always limited. This might be a wake-up call.