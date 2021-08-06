It made for riveting TV when U.S. Rep. Cori Bush camped out on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to raise a flag for the extension of a federal moratorium on evictions.
The St. Louis Democrat might have done more for those truly living in fear of homelessness if she had used some of her spare time to walk over to the U.S. Treasury and ask a simple question.
What’s the status of the $47 billion in rental assistance that Congress approved to help avert a crisis for renters feeling the impact of COVID-19? She might not like the answer. Those who can’t make rent may not like it, either, not to mention the landlords.
See, a crisis is brewing, but it isn’t one cooked up by heartless landlords or lawmakers unwilling to authorize yet another eviction moratorium. If anything, the situation illustrates the failure of the government to get money directed to those who need it and for elected leaders to see beyond the immediate crisis to address the long-term challenges facing both tenants and landlords.
The federal government has distributed only $3 billion of the first tranche of $25 billion approved for rental assistance. Another $21.5 billion will go to the states, but many renters are waiting on that, too.
It seems a better solution would be getting money into the hands of those who truly need it instead of kicking the can down the road with another short-term moratorium, like the one the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention proposed last week. A moratorium has the impact of putting tenants deeper into debt at a time when jobs are available. They can skip rent, but the money owed to landlords keeps piling up, month after month, and eventually has to be paid by someone.
At some point, that someone is either the tenant, the government (that means the taxpayer) or the landlord (that means bankruptcy for writing off debt). Anyone who thinks the landlords or property owners are rolling in money to cover millions of dollars in back rent is living in a pre-COVID fantasy world.
For every $1 in rent, 10 cents goes to the landlord, according to the National Apartment Association. The rest goes to capital expenditures like fixing roofs and plumbing, employee payroll, operating expenses and property taxes that benefit the local government. The largest portion of that $1 in rent — 38 cents total — goes to the mortgage that landlords have to pay.
If landlords don’t make mortgage payments because they’re not receiving rent, then they’re out of business and can’t offer housing. It all collapses like a house of cards.
There will be a lot more people sleeping on the steps of the Capitol if Congress can’t come up with a rental assistance plan that doesn’t put landlords out of business.
