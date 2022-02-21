Let’s hope that most Missouri superintendents aren’t the worrying types. Because if they are, the state Senate may give them cause to stock up on antacids.
The legislature still has a month to approve nearly $2 billion in COVID relief for Missouri schools, including about $25 million for the St. Joseph School District. This was one of three allotments of federal stimulus designed to help schools withstand the impact of the coronavirus. Many districts plan to use the money for academic recovery efforts and much-needed infrastructure improvements.
It should be a no-brainer, a short putt, a can of corn. Missouri’s House of Representatives did its part with the approval of a supplemental budget that included the COVID relief.
Sure, there was disagreement along the way about whether money can go to districts that engage in too much distance learning and how much discretion to give the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education with its share of funds.
Part of this is a legitimate effort to put the money to the best possible use. Some of it is the legislative equivalent of a dog encountering a fire hydrant. They can’t resist.
But at the end of the day, the House acted before the March 24 deadline. They did their job so that schools across the state are in line to get money that should be viewed as a lifeline instead of a luxury. Otherwise, the money goes back to the federal government to be dispersed to other states.
The COVID funding just needs to go through the Senate for approval. With a month to go, no problem, right?
This is where those superintendents may experience a few sleepless nights. This is the same Senate that’s tied up in knots over a partisan redistricting battle and at one point became embroiled in a debate over whether the health director nominee was anti-vaccine mandate enough. Then there was some kind of kerfuffle about a legislator wearing overalls on the floor of the Senate, a possible breach of protocol.
For most Missourians, and certainly most superintendents, it wouldn’t matter if senators wear Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops, just as long as they get it done by the deadline. As of now, Missouri is the only state that hasn’t approved its stimulus money for schools. While elected officials have shown a capability to get much done at the last minute, the Senate’s ability to get sideways on smaller issues should be cause for concern.
If you asked most Missourians which is more important — a safe seat for U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner or financial stability for schools — the response would be unequivocally in favor of education.
In the next 30 days, the question will be whether the Missouri Senate shares those same priorities.
