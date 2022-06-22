Unlike crime and schools, sewer bills are an equal-opportunity aggravation in St. Joseph.
You may be worried about an increase in crime, but you might feel relatively safe in your neighborhood. If your children graduated decades ago, then perhaps the current status of the schools is of vague rather than pressing concern.
Not so with sewer bills. Everyone who’s not on septic got hit with sharp increases beginning more than a decade ago when the city of St. Joseph embarked on a series of costly Environmental Protection Agency mandates to reduce sewage overflows into the Missouri River.
This included more than $68 million for the Whitehead Creek and Blacksnake Creek stormwater separation projects. The city also spent $56 million on an ammonia removal project to meet state discharge permit requirements for the Missouri River.
For the public, the impact was immediate and shocking.
In 2008, St. Joseph residents were billed an average of $17.88 a month. Now, after annual sewer rate increases of around 11% a year, a typical bill can exceed $60, depending on customer usage.
Believe it or not, there was some good news. The initial project scope called for more than $300 million in wastewater improvements, but St. Joseph got that down to $150 million and was able to extend the deadline from 2029 to 2036. The city can give priority to the projects that make the most sense, meaning a $300 million underground storage tunnel is on hold.
The concern was that this project offered relatively little impact for the excessive cost. It’s possible newer technology or techniques could provide a more cost-effective solution in the future.
Now there’s more good news. In Congress, a bipartisan Water Resources Act contains $25 million in funding for future wastewater updates in St. Joseph. U.S. Rep. Sam Graves discussed the impact as the Water Resources Bill was up for debate on the House floor. The measure still awaits action in the Senate.
“It seems like every time I talk to the folks in St. Joe they have to deal with this and every time they implement what the EPA wants, then the EPA in many cases will either change their mind or they’ll make it even more strict and it’s kind of a moving target for St. Joe,” Graves, R-Tarkio, told our reporter.
Even with a significant amount of federal funding, St. Joseph residents might need to come to terms with the reality that a $17 sewer bill isn’t coming back. In fact, 99-cent gasoline is probably more likely.
With sewers, what’s done is done, but any effort to limit the impact of future rate hikes is something that merits widespread support.
