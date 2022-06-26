Fireworks went on sale in St. Joseph last week — on June 20, to be exact. You already may have noticed this with the smoke, booms and pops beginning in your neighborhood.
There is nothing wrong with this.
Historically, fireworks have for the most part helped to celebrate Independence Day and have been a source of laughter and entertainment across the generations.
Although many types of fireworks are not legal for individuals inside the city limits, there are ample opportunities to see large displays in a safe environment. For those who do choose a backyard display of their own, it’s worth remembering that fireworks, like all freedoms, require a healthy dose of responsibility.
Being aware of personal and community safety allows everyone to look at these celebrations as a positive part of the holiday. No one wants a celebration of nearly 250 years of independence to be sullied by injuries to children or adults. Likewise, fires that damage property and harm loved ones put a dark cloud over otherwise festive celebrations.
Recent years also have brought about awareness of the needs of military veterans and others who are struggling with post-traumatic stress syndrome. An overuse of loud fireworks in certain areas can trigger severe anxiety, again casting a dark cloud over what should be a celebration for all — especially for those who have served in the military. Checking with neighbors about their preferences and needs can help prevent unnecessary pain while setting off fireworks.
Pets are also a concern. While it is nearly impossible to stop adverse reactions from pets, being aware of homes where many pets reside and seeking to keep loud fireworks away from those places is an act of neighborliness that will be greatly appreciated.
As we celebrate our freedoms for another year, it is great to do so with enthusiasm. Fireworks have traditionally been part of the celebration of the freedoms we enjoy in America.
When this freedom to celebrate is coupled with sensitivity, safety and responsibility toward our fellow citizens, we are all more able to enjoy this facet of the holiday just a little more. In the long run, creating harmonious communities allows Independence Day to be filled with excitement and expectation instead of dread. That is as it should be.
So celebrate safely this year. And while shooting off fireworks, be mindful of the property and quality of life of those around you.
