In an alternative universe, it’s easy to imagine what St. Joseph would have been like without the stockyards.

Just go to 22nd Street, look east and let your mind transform all those streets, houses and commercial buildings into rolling hills and fields of corn. Joseph Robidoux might have founded St. Joseph, the Pony Express might have put it on the map and Jesse James might offer an outlaw mystique.

But make no mistake about it, the stockyards made St. Joseph. In its heyday, half a dozen railroads carried hogs, cattle and sheep into the St. Joseph Stockyards and fueled a booming packinghouse business on the South Side. There was even a tunnel for workers to get under the railroad crossing to work at the likes of Swift, Armour, Seitz, Dugdale, Hammond and Morris.

Today, commentators often refer to the glory days of the stockyards, phrasing that suggests stagnation and decline. Certainly, things have changed, the flood of 1993 dealt a heavy blow and the area was ripe for redevelopment when Triumph Foods arrived.

But meat processing is sort of like automobile manufacturing. Even if Detroit isn’t what it used to be, people still drive cars and quite a few of them still are made in the Motor City.

Despite all that talk of synthetic meat, most Americans still like to eat the real thing. Someone still has to raise the animals, someone has to ship them, someone has to buy them, someone else handles processing and gets it all to the supermarket so you don’t have to bother yourself with the nitty-gritty of how the sausage gets made.

Word came last week of new ownership at the stockyards in St. Joseph. It’s unclear, at this writing, what Albaugh’s plans are for this facility that remains not a distant link to a glorious past but a current provider of feeder and slaughter cattle sales that are important to producers in our area.

The involvement of a company like Albaugh should provide solace to those who worry about the future. This is not Canal Capital Corp., the New York investment company that owned the stockyards during a period of decline until 2012, when new owners purchased the livestock auction and property and earned praise from livestock producers.

Albaugh is a Midwestern agribusiness that has grown and innovated here in St. Joseph. Its original building on the Stockyards Expressway still contains some of the craftsmanship of the packinghouse glory days, something that could be viewed as a plus, or at least a good omen.

The stockyards of 2050 will no doubt be quite different from that of 1950. Whatever happens, St. Joseph will remain a city that’s instrumental for the food that winds up on your table.