Voters deserve choices, and they have two good ones in the race to replace a long-time incumbent for Buchanan County assessor.

Chad Farrow, the Democratic candidate, can tout experience as the chief appraiser under Scot Van Meter, who served five terms as Buchanan County assessor. Van Meter is not seeking re-election.

Dean Wilson, the Republican, is a state-certified appraiser and a loan originator with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. He runs on 25 years in the real estate business and expertise operating his own small business.

The assessor’s office determines the valuations that are used to calculate how much homeowners and businesses pay in local property taxes. The office operates under the guidelines of the State Tax Commission, but a failure to stay on top of assessments can result in the the type of steep increases that some Kansas City homeowners saw last year.

During the campaign, turnover in the assessor’s office emerged as a topic of debate. Farrow said a top priority is to reverse that trend and get the right people into the right positions and also to maintain a smooth transition.

It’s a laudable goal. In our view, however, it’s Wilson who offers a more compelling vision for the next four years. He seeks to make the office more efficient and user friendly while making sure assessments are done as accurately and fairly as possible. He believes no particular geographic area should be asked to pay more than its fair share.

This newspaper endorses Dean Wilson for Buchanan County assessor.

Buchanan County treasurer

Two first-time candidates are running for Buchanan County treasurer, a position that is responsible for banking services involving public funds.

Republican David Gall and Democrat Jimmy Nash should have an understanding of the job. Gall was appointed treasurer this summer when John Nash, Jimmy’s father, stepped down after 27 years in office.

Some have questioned Nash seeking the same elected post that his father held, but the bigger question is relevant experience. Nash has a background in criminal justice and serves as a forensic interviewer with Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center. It’s a noble profession, but one that doesn’t necessarily prepare for a career in public sector banking.

Gall has that background, including experience at an accounting supervisor at the St. Joseph News-Press and five years as assistant vice president of deposit development at Mercantile Bank. Also relevant, however, is the news that Gall was twice sued by debt management companies. Gall said this has nothing to do with his abilities, but surely it’s something for voters to weigh.

The News-Press offers no endorsement on this race.