A century ago, some of the companies advertising in St. Joseph’s city directory included Edison Phonographs, the Kirkpatrick Jewelry Co. and the Plymouth Clothing Co.

The directory included nine listings for blacksmiths, nine for both cigar manufacturers and occultists and 21 different businesses that repaired shoes. Goetz Brewery made beer on the North End, and Anchor Serum served a thriving stockyards area on the South Side. Some familiar names, like Meierhoffer, Brown Transfer and this newspaper, found their way into the directory.

As the nation was entering the Roaring ’20s, representatives from some of these businesses might have attended the first-ever St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce annual banquet, although the occultists might have stayed home because they already knew what everyone was going to say. Tonight, the chamber is scheduled to hold its 100th-annual banquet with a new collection of businesses, ranging from large manufacturers to smaller operations that sell on an internet that was undreamed of in 1920.

It’s easy to see this kind of gathering, with speeches and summaries of the year in business, as a networking opportunity for those willing to head out on a Saturday night in January. There’s some of that, but a roomful of well-dressed people obscures a reality that’s existed for 100 years: An opportunity to recap the past and look to the future is essential because the ebb and flow of the economy affects every single St. Joseph citizen in a profound way.

In the news business, we often focus on government meetings or crime, not for sensational reasons but because those stories contain definable action from a protagonist. A criminal commits a bad deed or an elected body votes on something.

In the economy, a splashy jobs announcement or a major plant closing always get coverage, but hundreds of small developments get overlooked until they all add up and slap you in the face. In 1885, Karl Friedrich Benz was issued a patent in Germany for an engine that powered a chassis connected to a wheeled vehicle. In St. Joseph, those nine blacksmiths did not know that they were already doomed. In our day, a similar ripple effect comes from the internet, mobile phones and, coming soon, artificial intelligence.

We doubt that tonight’s speakers will look into the audience and identify the next blacksmith or shoe cobbler who may not make it to banquet number 120 or 150. That doesn’t sound like a very fun dinner.

But those in attendance do deserve to celebrate success, or at least survival, in an environment where nothing is guaranteed and the pace of change seems breathtaking at times.