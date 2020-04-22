When a waste-management company stops curbside recycling service, its loyal St. Joseph customers offer to pay more.

You have to admire devotion to a cause, but it’s going to take more than that. These well-meaning recycling advocates will need to gather up piles of paper and plastic for transport to a West Coast container port, rent space aboard a shipping vessel and then negotiate a disposal arrangement with the government of China. Then, it might work.

Piece of cake, right?

In truth, recycling is one industry that can’t blame its misfortune on the coronavirus. Its struggles started long before the invisible bug spread across the world, but like the coronavirus, the troubles started in one place.

China upended the U.S. recycling market three years ago, when the country decided it would no longer accept imports of other nation’s scrap paper and plastic. Since China was a huge market for U.S. recyclables, the price of corrugated cardboard fell 85% in two years. On top of that, it’s harder to find takers for recycled plastics because low fuel prices make it cheaper to keep producing new plastic bottles and packaging.

All this makes both private and municipal recycling programs unsustainable in many parts of the country. In some cities, recycled waste is taken to landfills or burned. At least recycling advocates could claim momentum in reducing consumer demand for single-use plastics, but even those products are making a comeback because reusable cups and bottles raise fears of spreading the coronavirus.

At least that might only be a temporary problem. In the long run, the turmoil in the recycling market has the benefit of ending the out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality that prevailed for years. The public can no longer get away with aspirational recycling or dropping anything paper or plastic on the curb in the vague hope that someone will sort it later on down the line. The end-of-the line used to be on the other side of the globe, but now the problem is in our own backyard. The solution will be found there, as well.

A permanent solution will require more focus on the entire waste stream, from A to Z, along with a way to make recycling not just important from a consumer’s perspective, but viable from an economic standpoint. Most cities would be happy just to break even.

Until that day arrives, St. Joseph is fortunate to have a drop-off recycling center on the South Belt Highway. Maybe it’s not as convenient as curbside recycling, but the city’s more limited approach works better in an environment where it’s still cheaper to throw something away than to recycle.