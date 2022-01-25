In this spring’s municipal elections, candidates will become well-acquainted with sewer bills, crime, streets, homelessness and other critical issues for this city.
These ongoing concerns should command attention from elected officials, but one more topic deserves to join the discussion. It’s a nagging problem that has lingered for so long that it’s possible to forget how it all started. Last week, a federal judge appointed a receiver to manage HPI Products, a pesticide company that remains in business south of Downtown despite concerns about the improper storage and disposal of chemicals. The court-appointed Greenfield Environmental Trust Group to serve as receiver and froze all of HPI’s assets.
This should come as good news to those in St. Joseph who long ago tired of this company flouting city and federal environmental requirements. However, that sense of relief dissipates upon the realization that a receiver was appointed in 2018 when the company didn’t comply with a consent decree.
In fact, this company’s encounters with the city and the Environmental Protection Agency are as old as the original iPhone. It was 2007 when the Environmental Protection Agency ordered HPI to stop illegally storing hazardous waste. Inspectors found 55-gallon drums that were corroded, damaged and leaking inside the company’s warehouse.
It set off a series of legal and regulatory entanglements, including a guilty plea in 2009 for violations of the Clean Water Act and a civil contempt filing nine years later. The city even had to pay $390,000 to tear down a building associated with the company, yet HPI remained in business.
So here we are, a decade-and-a-half after it all started, learning about light at the end of the tunnel. Or maybe not. St. Joseph residents can’t be blamed for expressing hope but also for feeling a sense of frustration at this drawn-out process. Maybe resolution of the HPI problem doesn’t rise to the level of overall crime or street conditions in St. Joseph, but it matters from an environmental standpoint, from a sense of fairness for those who do meet EPA standards and also because years of inaction make both the EPA and the city seem ineffective.
Shortly after taking office, Mayor Bill McMurray joined the U.S. Climate Mayor Coalition. This well-meaning group of mayors across the country seeks to lead by example and help make a more eco-friendly America.
You have to applaud the effort, but at the same time, it’s hard to take St. Joseph seriously when it can’t get a handle on this city-specific environmental headache in its own backyard. If this receivership doesn’t do the trick, the next council should make HPI more of a priority.
