In 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Displaced Persons Act, which allowed for the resettlement of thousands of refugees after World War II.
It was controversial because the law was seen as making it harder for Jewish refugees to resettle in the wake of the Holocaust. (Many went to the new state of Israel, instead). But in the end, the law was able to pry the door open for more than 200,000 left stateless after a destructive six-year war. This included Jews, Balts, Poles and quite a few Ukrainians, some of whom settled in St. Joseph and became productive and respected citizens.
A full-scale Russian invasion is expected to result in half a million refugees from Ukraine, with the neighboring nations of Romania, Poland and Hungary taking the brunt of any influx. No one is saying the United States should open its doors — it hasn’t come to that yet — only that this has been accomplished in the past without the sky falling in. St. Joseph’s South Side, we would argue, became richer for it.
Some see the unfolding crisis in Ukraine as a distant rumbling in a far-off land, with the United States having little to no skin in the game. But what happens there does matter, not just from a humanitarian standpoint but also in terms of energy prices and global security.
A world where borders are not respected is a dangerous and chaotic place, more so if China, India-Pakistan or Mideast nations get the same idea about redrawing maps with force. Critics point to the Biden administration’s poor handling of our own southwest border — and voters will have plenty to say on this in midterm elections — but no one has said that the U.S.-Mexico border doesn’t exist or should be moved. Indeed if someone made that case, as Vladimir Putin seems to be doing with Ukraine, there would be a severe price to pay.
The main failing of the Biden administration is with its energy policy leading up to the destabilization of Ukraine. The United States is once again a net importer of petroleum, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This can be attributed to increased demand but also the administration’s war on fossil fuels. Reliance on foreign oil emboldens Putin and leaves U.S. consumers vulnerable to severe price shocks as natural gas and petroleum supplies are diverted to Europe.
There are dark rumors of gasoline hitting $4 or more because the Ukraine crisis is hitting just as refineries switch to summertime fuel blends, which drives up costs on a good day. Those who fuel up in coming weeks will grumble about Biden, Ukraine and sanctions.
They should be able to separate those issues. The United States needs a more sensible energy policy, but St. Joseph’s history shows that what happens in Ukraine matters deeply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.