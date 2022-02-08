St. Joseph has seen all kinds of mayors in the last several years.
Larry Stobbs was the city’s biggest cheerleader. David Jones brought youthful appeal and a promise of new ideas. Ken Shearin developed a strong connection with those who felt alienated by city government. Bill Falkner exhibited a small business owner’s practicality, and Bill McMurray was able to lean on experience cleaning up the public administrator’s office. Stobbs and Shearin, in particular, were very quotable.
Whether the mayor is able to get much done is a matter of debate. In 1981, a majority of voters adopted a City Charter that established a council-manager form of government. A city manager brings more professionalism to the day-to-day operation of municipal affairs. A weakened mayor removes the taint of politics and insider favors.
The mayor has one of nine votes on the council. He or she presides over meetings and gets a gavel and a chair that looks like something out of Hogwarts. But it’s still a position rich in symbolism and capable of setting a course, even if the city manager is the one at the wheel.
After Tuesday’s primary, the two-person race for mayor should still draw plenty of money, interest and scrutiny prior to the April 5 general municipal election. But we would suggest, after the primary, that there is another race worthy of strong public interest. The municipal judge who replaces the retiring John Boeh has the ability to influence one of the bigger issues in St. Joseph: community appearance.
During the primary campaign, candidates outlined a need to do more to enforce property maintenance violations that go through municipal court. A drive through some parts of the city makes it clear that the threat of a city fine isn’t working in many cases.
Municipal court is the place where enforcement of property maintenance and traffic offenses runs up against the realities of poverty, homelessness and other social issues. A judge needs to show compassion and avoid using the court as a money maker for the city, but those codes are on the books because the city has a compelling need to change behavior regarding speeding or property appearance.
Municipal judges in St. Joseph and cities across the state have experienced problems in recent years in collecting fines because of state laws passed after the Ferguson unrest that limited the ability to do so. In 2019, the city estimated that 17% of police-related traffic citations remained unpaid.
It might not rise to the list of things that are talked about in the race for mayor, but it is something that the next municipal judge should make a priority for the next four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.