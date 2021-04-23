What do you want to be when you grow up? When asked, many children will express a desire to become a doctor, teacher, police officer or firefighter.

These are dreams deserving of encouragement, but today’s children may want to broaden their horizons. Here is another career choice for a savvy child: he or she should seriously consider becoming a person who does consulting or conducts feasibility studies.

Think about it. The city will give you nearly $50,000 in taxpayer money to conduct a feasibility and economic impact study for an ambitious project that may or may not go forward.

Not your cup of tea? How about a $25,000 monthly agreement for consulting services on this as-yet-to-be authorized project.

It’s good work if you can get it. Look, we know that the city may be sitting on an untapped asset in Krug Park. We understand that it sometimes takes money to make money, in this case, a $52 million bond issue, with about half going to the park’s amphitheater and half going for a Cook Road extension and Interstate 229 interchange. We know that if this goes off as planned, the city could bring in additional revenue that could fund other parks projects down the road.

The problem is that voters might not agree, especially with 66% approval required for an August bond election. That’s a high hurdle, although it is one that the city cleared with CIP sales tax issues and the bond package for bridge improvements approved last year.

City staff seemed to recognize this in a recommendation, at a work session in February, to place the Krug plan on next April’s election ballot. That delay would allow a slightly lower voter threshold of 57% and give city officials time to find ways to add other park improvements into the package, thus broadening its appeal.

Nope. It’s going to voters in August. Why the rush? The park has been sitting there for more than a century but now it has to be ready for the 2022 concert season?

This aggressive timeline becomes problematic for the city’s efforts because another staff recommendation in February was to refrain from incurring project costs before issuance of bonds because doing so creates significant public distrust.

On Monday, the council approved a $25,000 monthly agreement for consulting services with ASM Global, the company that would manage the venue. The city will pay Stone Planning $50,000 for a feasibility and economic impact study.

Mayor Bill McMurray says this is due diligence necessary before putting the issue to voters. The city, he says, has about $275,000 in unspent money available from other capital projects.

A couple of council members, P.J. Kovac and Madison Davis, questioned these expenditures, but they won’t be alone. Plenty of voters will be asking the same question in August.