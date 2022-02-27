Sometimes a crisis smacks you on the top of the head. It’s impossible to ignore a natural disaster or a plunging stock market that heralds an economic collapse. In the blink of an eye, everything changes.
But a crisis can sneak up on you like a thief in the night. You might be vaguely aware that something’s not quite right, but you don’t notice the drip-drip of bad news until it turns into a flood.
This is the case with drug overdoses. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that a record 104,288 people died of drug overdoses in the United States last year. Based on a 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, that’s 16% higher than the previous year.
Overdose deaths were up 48% in Kansas and 11% in Missouri, according to CDC data. The deadly trend was noticed in St. Joseph, where unattended deaths, some but not all related to drug use, caused Buchanan County to exceed its budget for autopsies in 2021.
It’s hard to separate overdoses and the broader problem of addiction from the health issue that has consumed the public’s attention for the last two years.
Some may point to more fatalities associated with COVID-19. The CDC attributes 446,197 deaths to the coronavirus last year in the United States, which was more than 2020.
Drug overdoses might not kill as many people, but in terms of human and societal wreckage, the damage is substantial. From small towns to big cities, addiction fuels an increase in both petty and serious crimes. Even beyond statistics, a death from an overdose is a life wasted, often during what should be a person’s best years. There’s a nagging sense that it could have been, and should have been, prevented.
The spike in deaths corresponds with the isolation that came in COVID-19’s wake, but it would be wishful thinking to believe that the overdose trend will reverse as the virus wanes.
Going forward, it will be important to build on programs that work, like the drug court in Buchanan County, and to utilize any future opioid settlement in a way that makes a meaningful impact at the local level. Treatment providers point to a growing need for a detox center, where opioid users can go through supervised withdrawal.
It’s also time to focus on prevention, both at the community level to keep people from using and also at the southern border to keep deadly fentanyl from pouring into the country. Border security has become a health issue far from the nation’s southwest.
The latest CDC numbers are eye-popping and should add urgency to the goal of reducing overdose deaths. It’s a public health issue, a crime issue and a border issue, but most of all it’s a human issue.
