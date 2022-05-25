The last day of school signals the bittersweet end of a chapter. It’s a chance to look back at the year that was, unwind a bit and then anticipate new challenges in the future.
We’re not talking about students who walk out the door Thursday after the last day of classes for the St. Joseph School District. We’re talking about teachers who are leaving the district or the profession altogether.
Turnover is a common feature in education, but pandemic stress and what’s known as the “Great Resignation” are taking this trend to a whole new level. Earlier this year, a survey from the National Education Association found that 55% of educators are thinking of leaving the profession earlier than planned.
That’s not the same thing as saying they’re leaving now, but it does mark a big increase from 37% when the same question was asked in August. In St. Joseph, district officials tried to get ahead of the problem with $1,000 signing bonuses, but still, the number of resignations and retirements is trending higher compared to past years.
The question is why? The NEA survey pointed to pay, paperwork, stress and lack of support staff as reasons that teachers leave.
Some of these are things that a district can control. A school board should be willing to address pay and other workplace issues that make teachers feel more valued and more willing to stick with what is a noble profession.
But it’s also hard to separate teacher resignation and retirements from the broader trends. They aren’t the only ones leaving in mass, so it has to be about more than unruly students and not enough paras.
In 2021, more than 47 million Americans quit their jobs. Some of this is due to COVID-19 and a reshuffling of life’s priorities, but an article in the Harvard Business Review puts the numbers into a more long-term context. From 2009 to 2019, the average monthly quit rate across the entire labor force increased by 0.10 percentage points a year before leveling off in 2020. In 2021, the article suggests, some of those who held off amid the uncertainty of 2020 decided to take the plunge as economic conditions improved, leading to the Great Resignation.
A 2021 Pew Research survey found that low pay, lack of opportunities for advancement and a feeling of being disrespected at work were the main reasons employees moved on, regardless of the occupation. But the survey found that those without a bachelor’s degree were most likely to quit their jobs, often citing low pay or a lack of flexibility for childcare needs.
All this suggests that teachers aren’t the only ones who wake up on Monday mornings and think, “I have to do another five days of this?” All the same, we thank teachers for their service and wish them all the best in new endeavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.