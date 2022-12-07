Most of us want the best for our children, but we should want more than that. We should want them to do better than we did and to avoid the same stupid mistakes we made.
That includes mistakes in school, career choices and general behavior and interactions with others. It also includes the use of drugs and alcohol. Few responsible adults would think, “Gee, I hope my kid doesn’t waste as much time being sober as I did.” Yet that is often the message that’s given, especially on marijuana policy.
A recent study from the journal Clinical Toxicology found a 245% increase in adolescent cannabis use between 2000 and 2020. That’s the kind of percentage rise usually found with executive pay or the inflation rate in developing nations.
The study, using information from the National Poison Data System, found that teenage cannabis usage corresponded roughly to the loosening of marijuana laws across the country, with a sharp spike after 2012. At the same time, the consumption of alcohol dropped among adolescents as marijuana became more widely available.
The data also shows that teens aren’t as likely to smoke marijuana as they are to ingest or vape it. The study showed a clear preference toward gummies and other marijuana edibles as well as cannabis extracts used in vaping products. This increases the risk for teens because, according to a study, edibles give a delayed high that tricks users into consuming large amounts of marijuana before they’re aware of the potency.
It would seem that edibles and vapes should become the primary focus of attempts to keep marijuana out of the hands of adolescents following voter approval of Amendment 3, the measure that allows recreational use for adults age 21 and older. It would be naïve to believe some of this legalized marijuana won’t be diverted to the underage market.
The new constitutional amendment is a mixed bag regarding youth and marijuana. The language contains rules on packaging and labeling designed to make edibles seem less like candy and more like a drug for adults, but the amendment also adds the catch-all phrase “other marijuana-infused products.” That wording is designed to broaden legalization to vapes and edibles — the products that appeal most to those under the age of 21.
More than anything, the study lays waste to the claim that marijuana “reform” is a benevolent phenomenon with little downside. It is, at the very least, a trade-off that benefits adults who desire legalization at the expense of adolescents who will more easily get their hands on a product that can have a long-term detrimental effect.
