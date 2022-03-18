Expect a sea of green all along Frederick Avenue on Saturday. For the weather-delayed St. Patrick’s Day Parade, everyone is Irish.
It wasn’t always that way, on Frederick Avenue or anywhere else.
One local businessman posted on social media how his great-grandmother was spit upon and encountered signs in Boston that read, “No Irish or dogs allowed inside.”
Now they’re the toast of the town. Maybe this is what people mean when they say today’s immigrants need to do it the same way as their grandparents and great-grandparents. Everyone seems to hate immigrants until the next group arrives.
It was never easy or particularly welcoming for those who came upon our shores, either in terms of spittle and meanspirited signs but also with official government policies. The United States barred the entry of Chinese immigrants with the Exclusion Act of 1882. It was not rescinded until 1943.
The 1917 “Gentleman’s Agreement” barred the entry of Korean and Japanese natives. The 1924 Immigration Act set a quota for immigrants from specific countries. It was passed to stop the flow of immigration from Eastern and Southern Europe, and it worked. The United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany were awarded 70% of the quota slots until the next major overhaul of immigration law in 1965.
Today, if your name starts with an ‘O’ or ends with a vowel, you’re not considered unwelcome, a freeloader, someone who won’t fit in. You’re an American, one with parades and ethnic food festivals to celebrate a proud heritage.
There’s a whole new crop of people, from Latin America or Asia, who are considered unwelcome, freeloaders, people who won’t fit in. The immigration debate isn’t just cruel and polarizing — it’s repetitive.
A debate about border security and enforcement is one thing, an assumption that all immigrants are rapists or fentanyl couriers is quite something else. It is time to eliminate the dehumanization of immigrants and acknowledge that the vast majority work hard — many work more than one job — and want the same things that your ancestors wanted.
It’s plausible to think that the children and children’s children of today’s immigrants will one day find themselves just as American as the third or fourth-generation sons and daughters of Ireland who fled the Potato Famine. It’s something to think about while watching today’s parade.
