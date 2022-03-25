An often-repeated existential question asks whether a falling tree makes a sound if no one is there to hear it.
Here’s another one that’s a little more relevant for our times. Does a crime occur if there’s no police officer to respond to it?
Earlier this year, an annual crime report belied the common claim that St. Joseph is an unsafe community. Total incident-based crimes dropped slightly from 2020 to 2021, and bigger decreases were noted in some significant categories like vehicle thefts and burglaries.
This is good news for St. Joseph and something that should put the public at ease — with one caveat. We’re talking about reported crimes. That’s an important nuance that brings to mind deep thoughts about the tree in the forest.
What happens if people stop reporting crimes but criminals keep committing them, especially the nonviolent incidents that may slip under the radar? In the mayoral campaign, candidate John Josendale told the story of a family member who reported a vehicle theft and was directed to fill out an online report. A few weeks later this relative received a form letter acknowledging that the case was on file but little progress was likely at this point.
With an experience like that, Josendale’s glasses aren’t nearly as rosy as those of Police Chief Chris Connally.
“He thinks crime is down,” Josendale said. “It’s just people aren’t telling you anymore. We’ve got to change that.”
There is some evidence this isn’t just election posturing. The police have called on the public to report crimes to an officer instead of a Facebook group, which implies that some victims are more likely to just vent on social media. In a recent interview, police officials in St. Joseph said a staffing shortage — the department now has 22 openings — means that an officer will not respond to some “lower-priority” calls like non-injury accidents.
The public should appreciate the department’s acute staffing challenges and show patience as officers make the difficult decisions to prioritize the most serious calls. St. Joseph residents should be eager to see what the city and county do to address the issue for the longer term.
Until that day arrives, maybe crime statistics in the era of short-staffing should be treated the same way as baseball records in the era of steroids.
That is, with a big asterisk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.