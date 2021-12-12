Old-timers used to tell stories about the flood of 1952. That one caused the Missouri River to change its course so that Rosecrans Memorial Airport found itself on the west bank surrounded by Kansas.
Then came 1993. Then 2011. Then 2019. You get the picture. A 500-year flood is a more regular phenomenon, thanks to more than just severe weather. In a lawsuit brought by property owners, Federal Judge Nancy Firestone ruled that the flooding in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2014 were the “direct, natural and probable result of changes made to the river in support of threatened and endangered species.”
But not this year. By and large, the Missouri River behaved itself. In 2021, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recorded a high crest of 20.49 feet on June 25 in St. Joseph. Compare that to 32.07 feet in 2019, 29.9 feet in 2011, 26.1 feet in 2010 and 32.07 feet in 1993. With everything going on with COVID-19, it’s only fair that those who live along the river would get a break from major flooding in 2020 and 2021.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is starting to worry about reduced snowpack and a need to conserve water.
Someone tell Joe Biden. The president stopped in Kansas City last week to promote a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. While it’s always exciting to get a mention from the president, his remarks about severe weather may have raised a few eyebrows among those who remain high and dry in St. Joseph. “This summer, you saw major flooding close roads in Waverly, Kansas, cause flooding from St. Joseph to Columbia to Jefferson City,” Biden said.
Waverly, Kansas, is located near Wichita. Emergency management officials in Coffey County said there may have been localized flooding after thunderstorms. It’s possible the president meant Waverly, Missouri, a town located on the Missouri River, or Waverly, Tennessee, where 21 people died from flooding this year.
In 2021, the Missouri Department of Transportation reported only a handful of road closures due to flooding in Atchison, Holt, Andrew and Buchanan counties.
If the president misspoke, the blame might rest with advisers and speechwriters who should give their boss accurate information for the teleprompter. Nevertheless, the president’s performance was enough to raise concerns about what he might say in a more high-stakes format, like a one-on-one with Vladimir Putin.
The president’s remarks also show that he’s missing the mark on the best way to control flooding. While infrastructure investment will benefit roads and bridges, Biden’s top priority should be on leaning on the Corps of Engineers to change its focus for managing the Missouri River.
Otherwise, he’ll have to hope throwing sandbags on the levee is one of those good-paying union jobs he always mentions.
