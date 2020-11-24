It’s easy to get lost in a dizzying array of economic statistics.

This month alone, the federal government was scheduled to issue releases on workplace injuries, productivity, labor turnover, the consumer price index, inflation-adjusted earnings and unemployment. Thank goodness that Veterans Day and Thanksgiving provide respite from this data dump.

Many of these reports are broad measures of state, regional or national trends. There are exceptions, namely unemployment, which is broken down at the city and county level. It provides a good month-to-month barometer of the local economy, but the unemployment report doesn’t track those who have stopped looking for work, nor does it account much for underemployment or the level of job satisfaction.

Most workers would have to agree that another key indicator is wage and earnings growth. This is where the rubber meets the road, where economic development efforts translate into a better quality of life for individuals. Is your paycheck outpacing the rate of inflation, or are you treading water?

Here, another report sheds light on the local situation. The initial findings are encouraging for St. Joseph.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released a report last week showing that personal income, a broad measure of wages, pensions, government benefits and other income sources, grew 3.5% in Buchanan County from 2018 to 2019. A separate state report puts St. Joseph near the top of Missouri’s metropolitan areas in terms of year-over-year wage growth from September of 2019 to the same period this year. St. Joseph’s 6.6% growth was behind only Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia.

Some may look at these numbers and scoff that their own wages didn’t go up 6%. However, this overall trend does suggest the efforts to diversify St. Joseph’s economy have been successful and a focus on workforce training — a key to getting closer rather than further from 6.6% — should continue with urgency.

It also shows that St. Joseph reaps the benefits of broader economic tailwinds, something that’s worth remembering at the end of 2020 as Congress stumbles over a second major stimulus. This will be key to continued growth in 2021.

Finally, the fact that St. Joseph trails behind Kansas City in wage growth is mitigated by St. Joseph’s lower cost of living. All of those young workers and white-collar professionals who choose to take employment in St. Joseph and live in the big city have it backward.

They would be better off living in St. Joseph, taking advantage of our cost of living and commuting to Kansas City for a bigger paycheck. They seem to have made a lifestyle decision rather than a career move based on sound economic thinking.