Some election campaigns start so early that voters ultimately grow tired of the same spiel months and months before anyone heads to the polls.

The St. Joseph School District is not running a risk of voter fatigue. In fact, some may be wondering if supporters of this $107 million bond issue are running a campaign at all.

They are. Friends of SJSD, the same citizens committee that operated the successful campaign for a levy extension, is planning to launch a campaign in favor of the bond issue less than a month before the election. The committee detailed no recent receipts and expenditures in the last reporting period, but that is expected to change.

“It will be a traditional campaign,” said Ben Byrd, the treasurer. “Yard signs. Print and TV ads.”

This bond issue won’t pass itself, especially with fourth-sevenths voter approval required. What’s needed is a campaign that gives a strong impression that this proposal has a widespread support, both numerically and geographically, rather than something issued from the top down by district administration.

Failure to run a strong campaign, even with COVID-19 accommodations, sends the signal that those behind the bond issue are either overly confident or fatalistic.

They should be neither. The plan to consolidate to two high schools, one at a refurbished American Family Insurance building and one at a renovated Central High School, is something the community needs to provide equal educational opportunities and remain viable in a competitive world.

It’s also not something everyone wants. To suggest that this is an easy putt would be foolish.

But to say that St. Joseph’s public school footprint should stay as it is in the third decade of the 21st century seems stubbornly unrealistic, especially in a world of limited resources and declining enrollment.

Some have talked about what happens with high schools if this bond issue fails, with the gloomy implication that closures are inevitable. That may be so, but voters respond more to an optimistic message than what could be seen as a threat.

The best campaign focuses on what voters, parents and students might get, not what they lose.