Trust is a hard thing to measure. Once it’s lost, trust is even harder to win back. You know what they say about “fool me once, fool me twice ...”
The St. Joseph School District must be wrestling with how far it’s come in winning back the public trust after a state audit revealed unauthorized stipends to administrators, improper purchases with school funds and closed meetings that fostered a climate of secrecy.
Players from that scandalous era are gone and the district made a point to highlight a lengthy checklist of audit issues that were resolved. With Gabe Edgar, the district will be three superintendents removed from its leadership at the time of the crisis, not counting one who served on an interim basis.
So is it time to start trusting again? That’s difficult to quantify. District officials and board members might have a different perception than the general public.
The amount of financial information on the SJSD website hints at attempts to show greater transparency and explain the complexity of its financial operations to the wider public. The district of 2022 has pulled itself from the depths of distrust following the audit’s more jaw-dropping findings. This is why the self-inflicted damage is so disappointing.
The decision to hire Edgar as superintendent just days before a new board was sworn in, and board member Lori Witham’s resignation just days after the election, cannot be seen as trust-building.
Neither action rises to the level of what the district was up to in 2015. Edgar could very well be exactly the superintendent that St. Joseph needs, and he probably would have had the votes anyway with the new board members. People sell houses and move all the time.
But both “oh-by-the-way” announcements point to a district and a board that still default to secrecy, closed doors and closed mouths. It seems like the opposite of what you should do before bringing a critical levy renewal up for a public vote.
A key issue for the board will be whether to present this renewal as a permanent levy or a tax that expires in five or more years, requiring yet another vote down the road. A strong case can be made that a sunset makes little sense for a tax that goes for regular, ongoing expenses like teacher salaries.
But there’s the trust issue. For the district, the sunset could be viewed as an objective measure of the public trust. Get a levy passed without one, and it shows that you’ve won it back.
But until they’re able to pass a levy renewal without a sunset, it shows that seeds of doubt still remain.
