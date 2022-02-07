In our polarized times, people can’t even agree on whether or not economic conditions are favorable. A Gallup poll found that only 28% of Republicans hold a positive view of the economy in 2022, compared to 58% for Democrats. The opposite existed in 2020 when Donald Trump was still president.
You would think that low unemployment is good and high inflation is bad, no matter who you are. But a rising tide, apparently, only lifts red or blue boats.
Maybe both the left and the right can find one area of agreement in a disturbing report that came out last week. Treasury Department data shows that total outstanding public debt has reached $30 trillion in the United States, a three-fold increase since the economic crisis of 2008-09.
It’s not a new problem, but it’s getting worse. Debt increased by $9 trillion since 2019 following the Trump tax cuts and then massive government spending to counteract the economic impact of the coronavirus. Until now, Americans have been shielded from the impact of this red ink, but that could change as interest rates start to rise.
The Peter G. Peterson Foundation, an organization that raises awareness of fiscal challenges, says that even a modest increase in rates means that interest payments on the debt will rise to 6% of the economy and debt will double to more than 200% of the gross domestic product in 30 years.
Right now, we seem to reside in a smoke-and-mirror economy, with an appearance of good times but trouble on the horizon.
At the local level, schools, universities and local governments are flush with funds thanks to coronavirus relief, including the $1.9 trillion from the American Rescue Plan Act. This has proved necessary and beneficial, but only for the short term. It’s time to ask what happens when the spigot starts to run dry. Is the rosy budget picture sustainable or does it fall apart without federal support?
At the national level, the imbalance between government spending and revenue amounts to a short-term trade-off that benefits the current generation at the expense of future ones. At some point, the debt has to be paid and our children, or their children, will be poorer because of it.
In recent years, teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg famously noted that “grown-ups have failed us” in kicking the can down the road on climate change. Maybe it’s time for a young person to issue a similar call for responsibility on the issue of government debt, which has similar elements of short-term gain and long-term pain.
The spiraling debt seems to be a bipartisan failure, but maybe there’s hope with the younger generation.
